Two killed, 7 injured as Russian plane crash lands in Siberia

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Two people were killed and seven injured when an Antonov An-24 passenger plane made an emergency landing on Thursday (June 27) at an airport in Russia's Buryatia region in Siberia, the area's emergency situations ministry said.

The plane carrying 48 people, including 5 crew members, overshot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire, regional authorities said.

The aircraft took off from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude and flew to Nizhneangarsk, where it was forced to make an emergency landing when one of its engines failed, they said.

Video shot by a passenger from a plane window showed the aircraft coming into land on the runway before rolling into a field and then suddenly violently halting with passengers screaming onboard.

Regional authorities said a pilot and technician had been killed in the accident, but all the passengers had been safely evacuated before a fire destroyed the plane.

The flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara, media reported.