Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy, officials say

Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 09:57 PM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 09:36 PM

Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy on Thursday killed two people and injured 26 more, the regional administration said on Friday.

"The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical care center, and the water utility were damaged," it said on Facebook.

On Thursday, following the attack on the region close to the Russian border and front line, the authorities said one person was injured.

They published an updated report on Friday, adding that rescue work was completed. Six wounded remain in hospitals.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians. Many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine in the course of the two-year-old war. REUTERS

