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Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany

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MUNICH - An unknown object exploded at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg on Sept 2, the German police said, adding that two people sustained minor injuries.

The blast occurred in a building passageway, Bavaria state police said.

They later added that the city’s main train station was closed after a suspicious object was found there.

“Train services have been suspended,” the police said on social media platform X.

Augsburg is a regional transport hub around 55km north-west of Munich, the capital of the German state of Bavaria. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.