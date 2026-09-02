Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany
MUNICH - An unknown object exploded at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg on Sept 2, the German police said, adding that two people sustained minor injuries.
The blast occurred in a building passageway, Bavaria state police said.
They later added that the city’s main train station was closed after a suspicious object was found there.
“Train services have been suspended,” the police said on social media platform X.
Augsburg is a regional transport hub around 55km north-west of Munich, the capital of the German state of Bavaria. REUTERS