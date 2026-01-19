Two high-speed trains derail in Spain, broacaster reports 7 people killed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

First responders search through wreckage after two high-speed trains derailed in Adamuz, near Cordoba, Spain.

MADRID - Two high-speed trains derailed on Jan 18 in southern Spain, the rail network operator said, and state-run television channel RTVE said seven people had died, citing police sources.

The accident happened near Adamuz, in Cordoba province. Seven people have been confirmed dead by police, RTVE said, adding that 100 people have been injured, 25 seriously.

"The Iryo 6189 Malaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed," Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.

Adif said the accident happened about ten minutes after the Iryo train left Malaga heading towards Madrid at 6.40pm local time.

A woman speaks on a mobile phone while standing in a queue amid train delays and cancellations, following a deadly derailment of two high-speed trains in Adamuz near Cordoba. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iryo is an Italian-run private rail operator. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adif has suspended all rail services between Madrid and Andalusia.

Andalusia emergency services said on social media that all rail traffic had been halted and emergency services were on their way, including at least nine ambulances and emergency support vehicles.

Calls for medics

A woman named Carmen posted on X that she had been on board the Iryo to Madrid. “Ten minutes after departing (from Cordoba) the train started to shake a lot, and it derailed from coach 6 behind us. The lights went out.”

Footage posted by another Iryo train passenger, also on X, showed an Iryo staffer in a fluorescent jacket instructing passengers to remain in their seats in the darkened carriages, and those with first aid training to keep watch over fellow passengers.

The staffer told passengers they would be evacuated when it was safe to leave, but at that moment the safest place was on the train. He also urged people to maintain mobile phone batteries to be able to use their torches when they disembarked.

The passenger wrote: “In our carriage we’re well but we don’t know about the other carriages. There’s smoke and they’re calling for a doctor.”

The regional government has activated emergency protocols to mobilise more resources to the accident site. Locals posted on social media that a building would be set up in the village nearest the crash for evacuated passengers to be taken to.

Mr Salvador Jimenez, a journalist for RTVE who was on board the train from Cordoba to Madrid, shared images showing the rear carriage of the train lying on its side, with evacuated passengers sitting on the side of the carriage.

Mr Jimenez told TVE by phone from beside the stricken trains that passengers had used emergency hammers to smash the windows and climb out, and they had seen two people taken out of the overturned carriages on stretchers.

“There’s a certain uncertainty about when we’ll get to Madrid, where we’ll spend the night, we’ve had no message from the train company yet,” he said. “It’s very cold but here we are.” REUTERS