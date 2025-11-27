Two break out of French jail in ‘old-fashioned’ bed sheets escape

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DIJON, France – Two prisoners escaped from a French jail using bed sheets after sawing through the bars of their cell, a prosecutor said on Nov 27.

France has some of the worst prison overcrowding in Europe, and staff unions have complained the state is neglecting normal jails as it moves narco criminals into new supermax prisons.

Guards noticed that the two men had escaped from the jail in the eastern city of Dijon shortly before dawn, the prison service said.

The pair “seem to have sawn through bars” and “fled using bed sheets”, Dijon prosecutor Olivier Caracotch said, without providing further details on how exactly they did it.

The fugitives are a 19-year-old man held in pre-trial detention since October 2024 for attempted murder in a drug-related case, and a 32-year-old man incarcerated since 2023 over threats and violence against a partner, Mr Caracotch said.

Union official Ahmed Saih, who represents prison officers at the jail, said the inmates used “old-fashioned, manual saw blades”.

“We’ve been warning about the risk of a jail break for months,” Mr Saih said, noting earlier reports of saw blades found inside the prison.

He called for more staff and better equipment, including “gratings that cannot be sawn through”.

Dijon prison, built in 1853, is in poor condition, with 311 inmates for 180 places, according to the justice ministry.

“Prison is very hard here,” an inmate released on Nov 27 after eight months, told AFP.

“There were three of us in a cell: two on bunk beds and one sleeping on the floor,” he said outside the prison gates.

Prisons are ‘suffering’

The prison break comes 10 days after another escape in the western city of Rennes.

A 37-year-old convict, who was supposed to be serving time until early 2027 for theft, fled during an outing with fellow prisoners to the city’s planetarium.

It was not immediately clear if he had been caught.

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin sacked the prison’s director.

Three prison director unions on Nov 26 lashed out at the tough-talking right-wing minister, who is carrying out a plan to lock up the most dangerous drug traffickers in supermax prisons.

They accused him of “devoting all the resources of a debt-ridden state” to the high-security prisons for those accused of drug traffickers and jihadist attacks, and neglecting the “vast majority” of other jails.

“While the Justice Minister parades around in overfunded facilities, other (prison) services are suffering,” they said in a joint statement.

Darmanin last week announced the Dijon facility was scheduled to receive €6.3 million (S$9.48 million), as part of a programme to eradicate mobile phones from six French prisons.

France has some of the worst prison overcrowding in Europe, ranking third worst after Slovenia and Cyprus, according to a Council of Europe report published in July.

In early October, they hosted 135 inmates per 100 places available.

Notorious French drug baron Mohamed Amra, known as The Fly, was transferred to a new supermax prison in northern France in July.

Amra made headlines when he escaped in May 2024 at a road toll from a prison van following an attack by suspected accomplices in which two prison guards were killed.

He was caught in Romania and extradited to France after a months-long manhunt. AFP



