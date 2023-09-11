Two dead, four injured in Hungary air show crash

BUDAPEST - A plane crashed during an air show in Hungary on Sunday, leaving two people dead and four injured, officials said.

The show took place at Borgond airport at Szekesfehervar city, some 70 kilometres southwest of Budapest.

“Based on preliminary information, apart from the pilot, there was one passenger on the aircraft, and tragically, both lost their lives at the scene,” police said in a statement.

On the ground, four people were injured, including three suffering severe burns, according to a spokeswoman of the national ambulance service.

She added those injured severely were a woman, a man and a girl, while a boy suffered lighter injuries.

A video in local media showed the plane – a 1951 North American Aviation T-28 Trojan, according to media reports – tumbling from the sky and exploding on the ground.

“The small plane came down next to a parked car, which caught fire from the impact of debris,” police said in the statement.

“The crash occurred very close to the premises of the air show,” the national ambulance service spokeswoman told AFP.

Thousands of people were attending the show.

Accidents at air shows are rare in Hungary. AFP