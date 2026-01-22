Straitstimes.com header logo

Two dead as rainstorm pound Greece

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

ATHENS, Jan 21 - Two people died on Wednesday in Greece after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses in Athens and other parts of the country, authorities said.

A woman died after being hit by a car that was carried away in flash floods in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, a fire brigade official told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cost guard officer was washed away by the rough sea in a port in Peloponnese, southern Greece.

"Ηe fell into the sea while he was trying tie up a small boat in the harbour," said a coast guard official.

The fire brigade has received hundreds of calls to pump water out of flooded buildings in Athens. The rainstorm was expected to move to the eastern part of the country on Thursday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.