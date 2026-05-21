Two dead after drone attack on Syzran in Russia's Samara region, governor says

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May 21 - Two people were killed in a drone attack on the town of Syzran in Russia's Samara region on the Volga River, the local governor said, while Ukraine also reported two dead as the two sides exchanged attacks overnight.

A large oil refinery is located in Syzran, some 1,000 km (620 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The Samara governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, made no mention of whether any infrastructure was damaged in his post on Telegram.

Elsewhere in Russia, three people were injured in a drone attack in and around the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, authorities said on Telegram.

In Ukraine, two were killed after Russia hit the Chernihiv region on the Russian border and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency services said on Telegram, with a number of people injured.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Peace efforts to end the war that began with Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine have stalled and both sides exchange regular attacks on each other, including strikes on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an overnight address, said there has recently been productive contact with the U.S., which has tried to mediate talks to end the war.

"If, in the coming weeks, we manage to return to meaningful trilateral communication and involve the Europeans, this would be the right outcome," Zelenskiy said.

"For our part, we are ready for such steps. I count on our partners to be ready as well – and that the Russians will not hide." REUTERS