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Two broken threads on 11th century Bayeux Tapestry, no major damage in transit to UK

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte Macron viewing sections of the Bayeux Tapestry during a Sept 2 preview event at the British Museum in London.

PARIS - Two broken threads were observed on the Bayeux Tapestry after the centuries-old artefact was transported to London, but it was more or less “in the same state”, France’s culture minister said on Sept 4.

The 11th-century work was transported to London in July as part of an unprecedented loan from France to Britain, and will be displayed at the British Museum from next week until July 2027.

“A break of two threads over a length of 70m of a tapestry was reported,” Catherine Pegard told the RTL broadcaster.

“It was examined with particular care. It took a lot of time because the experts went over it centimetre by centimetre,” she added.

“So, today, if we say it is in the same state after having arrived in London as it was when it left Bayeux, I think we’re not very wrong.”

Depicting the 1066 Battle of Hastings and the invasion by William the Conqueror’s Norman army, the tapestry is widely thought to have been made in England before being transferred to Bayeux in France.

It is believed to be the first time the 68m embroidered artwork has left France in more than 900 years, and the first time it has been moved in over 40 years.

During its journey to London, the fragile artefact was kept under tight security in a specially designed double case to limit vibrations and maintain constant temperature and humidity levels.

A French culture ministry official said in July after its arrival there had been “no visible alteration” to the embroidery in transit.

La Croix newspaper earlier this week reported a more thorough check by experts had confirmed “no major damage”.

They only noted “slight tears in two areas” of the linen canvas, the daily said.

King Charles III on Sept 2 hailed the loan of the artwork as a “precious symbol of trust at a time when trust seems sadly to be in short supply between nations”.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the two countries could “forge a bond as close as the threads of this thousand-year-old embroidery”. AFP