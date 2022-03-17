Two British-Iranians arrive in Britain, ending Iran prison ordeal

LONDON (REUTERS) - British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain from Iran on Thursday (March 17), ending an ordeal during which they became a bargaining chip in Iran's talks with the West over its nuclear programme.

They arrived at the British military airbase of Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, shortly after 1 am local time, after they flew back via a brief stopover in Oman.

"I am very pleased to confirm that the unfair detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori in Iran has ended today, and they will now return to the UK," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier on Twitter.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard said the long ordeal appeared to finally be over.

"It's just a relief, the idea that we can go back to being a normal family, that we don't have to keep fighting, that this long journey is almost over," he told Reuters outside his London home before she landed.

A statement from Mr Ashoori's family thanked everyone who had worked towards his release.

"1672 days ago our family's foundations were rocked when our father and husband was unjustly detained and taken away from us.

"Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place."

Mr Antonio Zappulla, chief executive of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said her release was "a ray of light and hope" at a time when the world was in turmoil.

The foundation is a charity that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters.

Last month, as months of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal inched closer to an agreement, Iran, which holds a dozen Western dual nationals, said it was ready for a prisoner swop in return for the unblocking of frozen assets and release of Iranians held in Western jails.

The nuclear talks were close to an agreement 11 days ago until last-minute Russian demands for sweeping guarantees that would have hollowed out sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine threw the negotiations off track.

Russia now appears to have narrowed its demands to cover only work linked to the nuclear deal, leaving a small number of issues to be resolved between Washington and Teheran, diplomats say.