Two arrested in Spain over exotic animal trafficking network

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Police also found 61 dogs and 28 cats which they believe were being bred for illegal sale.

MADRID – Two people have been arrested and eight others placed under investigation in Spain over their alleged involvement in a network trafficking exotic animals, police said on June 20.

The Guardia Civil said it launched an investigation in late 2025 after receiving information about suspected wildlife crimes in the southern province of Seville.

The probe led investigators to intercept a suitcase at Seville’s San Pablo Airport containing several animals protected under international wildlife trade regulations that were allegedly being transported without the required documentation.

During searches of five homes and three industrial premises in Seville, officers seized 256 animals covered by international wildlife trade controls or other conservation measures.

Among the animals seized were savannah monitors, a large species of lizard native to sub-Saharan Africa that is commonly traded in the exotic pet market.

Officers also recovered red-eyed tree frogs found in the rainforests of Central America, spectacled caimans – a species of crocodilian native to Latin America – and an albino green iguana, a rare colour variant prized by collectors.

Police also found 61 dogs and 28 cats which they believe were being bred for illegal sale.

Officers seized €56,965 (S$84,500) in cash from one property, which investigators suspect was linked to the alleged trafficking operation.

Investigators suspect the group relied on employees of parcel delivery companies who facilitated the transport of live animals and falsified documentation. AFP