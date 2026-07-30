Turkish TV-star-turned-mayor arrested in new blow to opposition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Erdal Besikcioglu is the latest member of the Republican People’s Party to be targeted by criminal proceedings in what the opposition party says is a political campaign.

Ankara – Turkish prosecutors said on July 30 that they had arrested an award-winning television actor, who became an opposition mayor in an Ankara suburb, for corruption.

Erdal Besikcioglu, known for his role as a homicide detective, is the latest member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) to be targeted by criminal proceedings in what the opposition party says is a political campaign.

The 56-year-old Besikcioglu became mayor of Etimesgut, a city of 600,000 people near Turkey’s capital, in 2024. He achieved national fame starring as a detective fighting the system in the acclaimed series Behzat C.

Ankara prosecutors said he was one of dozens of people detained in anti-corruption raids on July 30 .

“A simultaneous operation was carried out across nine provinces in the Ankara area, targeting 55 suspects – including Etimesgut mayor Erdal Besikcioglu, 42 municipal employees, and 13 business executives – accused of establishing and managing a criminal organisation, embezzlement, and corruption,” they said in a statement.

An investigation was launched into alleged irregularities in tenders issued by Etimesgut city hall. The accusations are similar to those faced by Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested in March 2025 and remains in detention, and dozens of other CHP officials.

Imamoglu, who was considered the main rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next election, and the CHP say the detentions are part of a campaign by Erdogan and his party.

Sinem Dedetas, the CHP mayor of Uskudar, near Istanbul, was arrested on July 29 on suspicion of irregularities in the handing out of building permits.

At least 28 CHP mayors and hundreds of party officials are now in detention.

Ozgur Ozel, who was deposed as CHP leader by a court, left the party last week announcing that he would set up a new party with 91 lawmakers to take on Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party . AFP