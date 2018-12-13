Turkish high speed train crashes in Ankara, some casualties: Report

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - A Turkish high speed train crashed into an overpass at a train station in the capital Ankara on Thursday (Dec 13) morning, causing many casualties, CNN Turk and other broadcasters said.

Video footage showed emergency workers at the scene, working to rescue people from carriages trapped beneath the mangled metal wreckage of an overpass at the Marsandiz train station, to the west of Ankara.

The accident occurred as the train was travelling between Ankara and the central Turkish province of Konya, reports said.