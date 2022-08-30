Turkish cryptocurrency boss arrested in Albania

ISTANBUL (AFP) - The founder of cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, suspected of having fled Turkey with the assets of his clients, has been arrested in Albania, the Turkish interior ministry said on Tuesday (Aug 30).

Turkey issued an international arrest warrant in April last year for fugitive businessman Faruk Fatih Ozer, who fled with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets.

Tirana had informed Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu that Mr Ozer, who was wanted by Interpol, "was arrested in Vlora, Albania", the ministry said.

It added that "extradition procedures to Turkey have been initiated."

The Istanbul-based Thodex exchange launched aggressive campaigns to lure investors.

It first pledged to distribute luxury cars through a flashy advertising campaign featuring famous Turkish models.

But the exchange suspended trading in April 2021 after having posted a mysterious message days earlier saying it needed five days to deal with an unspecified outside investment.

It went dark after running a promotional campaign that sold Dogecoins at one-fourth the price at which they were trading on other exchanges.

But the exchange locked in those investments and did not allow the coins to be either sold or converted into other cryptos.

Turkish security officials then released a photo of Mr Ozer going through passport control at Istanbul airport on his way to an unspecified location.

Media reports said the exchange shut down while holding at least US$2 billion from 391,000 investors and more than 60 people linked to the company were arrested.

In a statement Tuesday Albanian police said the 28-year-old Ozer had been arrested at a hotel in Himara, a small town in southern Albania on the Ionian coast.

Two people suspected of having assisted him were also arrested, police said, with computers, mobile phones and bank cards seized.

Footage released by the Albanian police shows a man lying on a bed in a hotel room with his hands restrained behind his back.