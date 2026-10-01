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Turkish authorities detains another opposition mayor in corruption probe

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ANKARA, Oct 1 - Turkish police detained the opposition mayor of the southern province of Mersin and 58 other suspects on Thursday in a corruption investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

• Mayor Vahap Secer, who is a member of opposition Republican People's Party, the CHP, was detained along with Yenisehir and Mezitli district mayors over alleged fraud in public tenders, Anadolu said, citing a Mersin Prosecutor's Office statement

• The investigation in Mersin is the latest step in an unprecedented legal crackdown on municipalities run by opposition parties in Turkey

• Dozens of mayors, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are in jail pending trial as part of corruption probes

• The opposition rejects corruption accusations since 2024 and says the investigations are politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is independent. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.