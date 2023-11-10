Turkey's Gaza fury deepens splits with EU

BRUSSELS - As Turkey’s relations with the European Union come under strain over its democratic standards, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s outspoken pro-Palestinian stance on the war between Israel and Hamas is further testing ties.

After a bloody Oct 7 raid by Hamas fighters triggered Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza, Mr Erdogan initially sought to position Turkey as a mediator.

But this apparent ambition evaporated last month after the Turkish leader portrayed Hamas not as a terrorist group but as “liberators” or “mujahideen” fighting for their land.

Turkey is technically a candidate for eventual EU membership and, even if this seems a distant prospect, Brussels would prefer Ankara to support rather than compete with its positions.

“What the president says reflects badly here in Brussels. We always expect Turkey to align with us in foreign policy,” said an EU official who wished to remain anonymous.

Mr Erdogan, a devout Muslim and fervent advocate of Palestinian rights, toughened his criticism as civilian deaths in Gaza mounted, accusing Israel of committing war crimes and recalling Turkey’s ambassador to Tel Aviv.

He led a rally in Istanbul organised by his ruling party only a day before the celebrations marking the centenary of the Turkish republic on Oct 29.

“In its report on candidate countries’ progress towards meeting the criteria for joining the EU, published on Wednesday, the EU said Turkey’s unilateral foreign policy remained at odds with the bloc’s priorities.”

‘More and more difficult’

It said Ankara maintained a very low alignment rate of 10 per cent with the EU stance on foreign and security policy compared with 8 per cent in 2022.

“Its rhetoric in support of terrorist group Hamas following its attacks against Israel... is in complete disagreement with the EU approach,” it added.

Analysts fear that Mr Erdogan’s position on Israel and Gaza might upend his diplomatic outreach to the West after re-election victory in May.

“Erdogan’s stance on Israel-Gaza adds to growing tensions between Turkey and the West over longer-standing issues, including EU accession,” said Mr Hamish Kinnear, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.