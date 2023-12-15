Turkey's Erdogan tells Biden US has responsibility to secure Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a press conference at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/File Photo
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
17 min ago

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told President Joe Biden in a phone call that the United States has a historic responsibility to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza conflict as soon as possible, Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

It reported him as saying that a deepening and prolongation of Israel's attacks in Gaza may have negative regional and global consequences.

"It is the historic responsibility of the USA to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region as soon as possible," Erdogan was reported as saying.

He also said the withdrawal of U.S. unconditional support for Israel could ensure a ceasefire quickly and that demands for such a move had been made more loudly in recent days globally and in the United States.

In the telephone call, Erdogan and Biden also discussed Sweden's NATO accession process and Turkish-U.S. relations, including the issue of F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey, Erdogan's office said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top