‘Constitutional court makes mistake after mistake’: Turkey's Erdogan, on spat among two top courts

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took the side of the Court of Cassation in an ongoing dispute with the Constitutional Court, and said his ruling AK Party colleagues should also join him, the text of an interview with Erdogan showed.

"Unfortunately, the Constitutional Court has made many mistakes in a row at this point, which seriously saddens us," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back from Uzbekistan.

The top appeals court, or Yargitay, took the unprecedented step of making a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court judges on Wednesday, arguing that their ruling last month in favour of releasing jailed parliamentary deputy Can Atalay was unconstitutional.

"The Constitutional Court cannot and should not underestimate the step taken by the Court of Cassation on this matter," Erdogan added. REUTERS

