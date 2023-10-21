Turkey's Erdogan, Egypt's Sisi discuss Israel-Gaza war, humanitarian aid

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had a phone call on Friday to discuss what the Turkish presidency said were human rights violations by Israel in the Gaza Strip and how to deliver humanitarian aid.

Erdogan told Egypt's Sisi that "Western silence" on the bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship was worsening the situation for Gaza, the president's office said in a statement.

Erdogan said forcing Palestinians in Gaza to migrate is unacceptable and Turkey will push to achieve peace and deliver humanitarian aid and medical services as soon as possible, according to the statement. REUTERS

