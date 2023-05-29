Turkey's Erdogan claims victory in presidential election

ISTANBUL - The dreams of Turkey’s opposition gave way to crushing disappointment on Sunday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule to 2028.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu entered the country’s first ever runoff as the clear underdog after Erdogan came within a whisker of winning outright in the first round on May 14.

Yet his supporters harboured hopes that the secular CHP party leader could oust the Islamic-rooted conservative president against all the odds.

After all, Kilicdaroglu picked up more votes against Erdogan than any other opposition leader, denying him a first-round victory for the first time in his dominant rule.

“A miracle is still possible,” 32-year-old shop worker Ersin Avci had told AFP in Istanbul while voting continued.

“We still have a bit of hope that we will win and get our Turkey back.”

But as the first ballot boxes were emptied for the count at an Istanbul school used as a polling station, a heavy silence descended on the mostly CHP observers in the room.

The tension was palpable. Halis Firet, a CHP election observer at the polling station in one of Istanbul’s pro-opposition neighbourhoods, said emotions ran so high during the vote that police had to intervene.

A police car remained parked in the school courtyard to survey the scene during the tallying of votes.

“We’ve called on everybody to calm down before the counting,” said Firet, a 56-year-old painter.