Turkey says no change in Russian S-400s amid U.S. talks on F-35s

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Spectators watch Russia's S-400 air defence system units driving along a road after a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova

ANKARA, Dec 12 - Turkey and the United States are discussing the U.S. sanctions and obstacles to Ankara rejoining the F-35 jet programme but nothing has changed with respect to its ‍possession ​of Russian S-400 air defences, the defence ministry said ‍on Friday.

The NATO allies have been at loggerheads since 2020 when Washington removed Ankara from Lockheed Martin's ​fighter ​jet programme and imposed sanctions over Turkey's acquisition of the S-400s, which Washington calls a security threat.

Turkey says that move was unjust. Both sides have said they hope ‍the CAATSA sanctions and U.S. laws can be overcome in U.S. President Donald Trump's ​second term so that Turkey can both ⁠buy the jets and return to the manufacturing programme.

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said on Wednesday that discussions continue on the issue, but noted U.S. law would not permit Turkey to operate or ​possess the S-400 system if it wants to return to the F-35 programme.

Addressing Barrack's comments at a ‌press briefing, the Turkish defence ministry said: "There ​have been no new developments regarding the S-400 air defence systems, which has been put on the agenda in recent days."

Turkey's diplomatic discussions with the U.S. continue "on lifting sanctions and obstacles to the F-35 procurement and re-admitting our country to the programme," it said.

"Addressing the process regarding the F-35 project within the spirit of alliance, through mutual dialogue and constructive ‍consultation, will contribute positively to bilateral relations," the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ​told Reuters last week he believed Turkey and the U.S. would find a way to remove American ​sanctions "very soon".

Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its ‌F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defence systems. Turkey rejects that and says the S-400s will not be integrated into ‌NATO. REUTERS