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Turkey says NATO deploying more defences to guard southern base

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Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Turkey lacks its own fully fledged air defences despite development efforts, and has relied on NATO air defences to interecept three missiles it says were fired from Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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ANKARA NATO is deploying another US Patriot missile defence system to the southern Turkish province of Adana, where personnel from the US and other countries are located at the Incirlik Air Base, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on March 18.

Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest army and neighbours Iran, said last week the alliance had deployed a Patriot system to its south-eastern Malatya province, near a NATO radar base, as part of steps to boost air defences against missile threats from the Iran war.

Adana hosts Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base, where personnel from the US, Qatar, Spain and Poland are located, as well as Turkish troops.

“In addition to national-level measures taken to ensure the security of our airspace and our citizens, another Patriot system, commissioned by Allied Air Command in Ramstein, Germany, is being deployed in Adana, in addition to the existing Spanish Patriot system stationed there,” the ministry said at a weekly briefing.

Turkey, an emerging leader in the global defence industry, lacks its own fully fledged air defences despite development efforts, and has relied on NATO air defences stationed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to intercept three missiles it says were fired from Iran since the war began. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.