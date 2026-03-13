NATO confirms interception of Iranian missile heading to Turkey

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Debris of a NATO air defence system that intercepted a missile launched from Iran is seen in Dortyol, in southern Hatay province, Turkey, on March 4.

ANKARA – NATO on March 13 confirmed its air defences had shot down a third ballistic missile that was fired from Iran towards Turkey.

“NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in its defence of all allies,” NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart said.

NATO air defences shot down the first Iranian ballistic missile fired at Turkey on March 4, followed by the shooting down of a second Iranian missile on March 9.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said the first incoming missile was downed en route to Turkish airspace, while the second entered it. It added that it was asking Tehran for clarification.

The missiles increasingly pose a test for NATO member Ankara and the alliance. Turkey, NATO’s second-largest army and Iran’s neighbour, has warned Tehran against any more attacks.

It also protested to Tehran after every incident, but has not suggested it wants to formally call on alliance members for protection.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident,” the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Iran, but it has so far repeatedly rejected deliberately targeting Turkey amid its war with the United States and Israel.

Following the incidents, NATO has beefed up its ballistic missile defences in the region and deployed a US Patriot air defence system to the south-eastern Turkish province of Malatya to increase defence at the Kurecik radar base there used by the alliance. REUTERS