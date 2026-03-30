Turkey says NATO defences downed fourth inbound Iranian missile

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FILE PHOTO: Turkish army personnel search a field after a piece of ammunition fell following the interception of a missile launched from Iran by a NATO air defence system, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar/File Photo

ANKARA, March 30 - A ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being shot down by NATO air and missile defences deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's defence ministry said on Monday.

The incident marked the fourth such incident since the start of the U.S.-Iraeli war with Iran, following three earlier interceptions by NATO systems earlier this month that prompted Ankara to protest and warn Tehran.

Tehran has denied in the previous three incidents that it authorised such launches and has asked Ankara to form a joint investigation into the matter.

The ministry said all necessary measures were being taken "decisively and without hesitation" against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace. REUTERS