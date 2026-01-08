Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A group of civilians carry bags and belongings as they flee following renewed clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in Aleppo, Syria, January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

ANKARA, Jan 8 - Turkey said on Thursday it is ready to help Syria if asked after the Syrian army independently launched a "counter-terrorism" operation in Aleppo, where fierce fighting broke out in recent days between government forces and Kurdish fighters.

Turkey's Defence Ministry said at a briefing that the Aleppo operation was "carried out entirely by the Syrian army," implying no Turkish involvement.

The clashes in the northern Syrian city on Tuesday and Wednesday killed at least four people and drove thousands of civilians from their homes, with Washington reported to be mediating a de-escalation.

Ankara is the strongest foreign backer of the interim administration in Damascus and maintains a substantial military presence in northern Syria.

"If Syria requests assistance, Turkey will provide the necessary support," the ministry said.

The violence - and statements trading blame over who started it - signaled that a stalemate between Damascus and Kurdish authorities that have resisted integrating into the central government was deepening and growing deadlier.

Turkey deems the Kurdish fighters terrorists and has threatened a military operation if they do not integrate with Syrian authorities.

"We are following the developments in Syria hour by hour. It is an extremely fragile environment," Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said at a separate briefing in parliament in Ankara.

"We are ready to provide all kinds of support for the immediate end of the clashes in Aleppo and the establishment of peace and stability," he said. REUTERS