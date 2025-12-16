Straitstimes.com header logo

Turkey says it downs uncontrolled drone that approached from Black Sea

ANKARA, Dec 16 - Turkey shot down an uncontrolled drone that ​approached ​its airspace from the Black Sea, the defence ministry said.

The incident follows Turkey's warning last week ‍of Black Sea escalation after Russian attacks on ​Ukrainian ports that ⁠damaged three Turkish-owned cargo vessels.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish and NATO F-16 jets were put on alert to ​ensure the security of Turkish airspace after the detection of ‌the drone.

It was determined ​that the drone was out of control and it was shot down in a safe area, the ministry added in Monday's statement, but did not elaborate on its type or origin.

The attacks on ‍Ukrainian ports came days after Moscow threatened to "cut ​Ukraine off from the sea" following Kyiv's attacks that ​damaged three 'shadow fleet' tankers heading ‌to Russia to export its oil in the Black Sea. REUTERS

