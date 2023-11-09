Turkey says EU is ‘unjust and biased’ on membership bid

An EU report on Wednesday criticised Turkey's "serious backsliding" on several issues such as democratic standards. PHOTO: REUTERS
ANKARA – The European Commission’s annual report on Turkey’s long-stalled European Union membership bid was “unjust and biased”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The report by the EU’s executive arm on Wednesday criticised Turkey’s “serious backsliding” on democratic standards, the rule of law, human rights and judicial independence.

“We categorically reject unfounded claims and unjust criticisms, particularly on the political criteria and the Chapter on Judiciary and Fundamental Rights,” the ministry said in a statement.

The commission also said Turkey did not comply with the principles of the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms in its fight against terrorism.

The Turkish ministry said the allegations were unfair and highlighted “the insincerity of the EU’s approach and a clear double standard”.

The ministry added that fundamental rights issues were contentious even among EU member states.

The commission’s report is meant to give an update on Turkey’s progress towards meeting standards for EU membership.

The report could strain ties that are already troubled over immigration and, more recently, the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for years after having launched membership talks in 2005. REUTERS

