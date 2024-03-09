Turkey’s Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit after meeting Zelensky

ISTANBUL - Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Tayyip Erdogan said on March 8, after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

In a meeting lasting about an hour, Mr Erdogan and Mr Zelensky discussed developments in Ukraine’s efforts to fight off Russian invasion, shipping security in the Black Sea, including the defunct grain deal, and defence industry cooperation, according to the two sides.

Nato member Turkey supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but also maintains cordial relations with Russia, and regularly speaks with both sides in the conflict, notably as a sponsor of the Black Sea deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.

“We discussed developments about the war in detail today, I stated our observations with all my sincerity,” Mr Erdogan said, at a press conference alongside Mr Zelensky, whose trip comes before an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin following elections in Russia on March 15-17.

“We are giving our utmost contribution for the war to end on the basis of negotiations. We are ready to host a peace summit that Russia will attend too,” he said, adding he had reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Turkey had hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, but has since complained that no diplomatic step has been taken to advance these discussions.

It has repeatedly offered to host further talks, saying a summit of leaders was needed.