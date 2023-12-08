Turkey’s Erdogan links Sweden’s Nato bid to F-16 sale

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dec 8 made Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s stalled Nato membership application conditional on the United States Congress “simultaneously” approving Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought the nuclear protection afforded by the US-led defence organisation in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Their bids won fast-track approval from all Nato members except Turkey and Hungary.

The two ultimately relented and accepted Finland into the bloc in 2023.

Mr Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden’s membership after Stockholm took steps aimed at cracking down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as terrorists.

But the Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee in November delayed forwarding the application for a vote by the full chamber – a decision that drew a stern rebuke from Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr Erdogan gave a second strong signal on Dec 8 that Parliament will only act on Sweden if the US Congress approves Turkey’s requested purchase of dozens of F-16 fighter jets and spare parts.

“You say you will take steps on the F-16 issue after passing it through the Congress, but I also have a Parliament,” Mr Erdogan told reporters, referring to the United States.

“If we are two allied countries in Nato, then you can do your part simultaneously, in solidarity, and our Parliament will do its part. That’s the thing.”

Ageing air force

Turkey’s ageing air force has suffered from Ankara’s expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter programme in 2019.

Washington took the step in retaliation for Mr Erdogan’s decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defence system that Nato viewed as an operational security threat.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly promised to move forward with the US$20 billion (S$26 billion) F-16 sale.

But its approval has met resistance from congressional leaders who voice concern about Turkey’s human rights record and past standoffs with fellow Nato member Greece.