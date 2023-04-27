Turkey’s ailing President Erdogan tries to project health by video link

ISTANBUL – Turkey’s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday will try to offset his absence from the campaign trail weeks before crucial elections by unveiling a Russian-built nuclear plant by video link.

Mr Erdogan is also expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he attempts to project health and vigour at one the more vulnerable moments of his two-decade rule.

The dominant 69-year-old leader has laid low since getting sick while conducting a live television interview on Tuesday evening.

Mr Erdogan has been campaigning tirelessly to pull out one of his trademark come-from-behind wins in May 14 parliamentary and presidential polls.

But he looked wan during the interview and then cut it off in the middle of a question 10 minutes into the show.

The camera shook and the screen turned blank before going to a commercial break. A voice could be heard saying, “Oh, wow” in the background, while someone repeatedly coughed.

Mr Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later and apologised for getting sick.

He said he developed “stomach flu” while hopping between five cities for campaign rallies and public project launches on Monday and Tuesday.

Health Minister Derya Yanik told Turkish television on Thursday that Mr Erdogan was on the mend.

“There is nothing to worry about. He is well,” she said. “He will resume his intense programme tomorrow, I think.”

‘Disinformation’

But the health scare has upturned Mr Erdogan’s travel schedule and complicated his path to a third decade of rule.

Mr Erdogan is known for his love of campaigning and embrace of political fights.

Polls show him running neck-and-neck or losing against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s most momentous election in decades – if not its entire post-Ottoman history.

His Islamic-rooted party’s control of Parliament through an alliance with a far-right group is also under threat.