Turkey releases senior journalist from prison pending trial

FILE PHOTO: A view of newspapers on a stand at a shop, following the results of the second round of the presidential election, in Ankara, Turkey May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

ISTANBUL - Turkish journalist Tolga Sardan was released from prison on Monday pending trial after he was jailed under the so-called "disinformation law", a court document shared by his lawyers showed.

The court banned Sardan, 55, from leaving the country until the case against him concludes but he is to be immediately released, the court document said.

A Turkish court ordered Sardan's detention last week after the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office opened an investigation into his reporting on the judicial system and the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT).

Under a law approved by Turkey's parliament in 2021, journalists and social media users can face up to three years in prison for spreading "disinformation" if convicted.

The detention of Sardan and another prominent journalist, Dincer Gokce, has prompted concerns over a widening state crackdown on press freedom and free speech in Turkey.

Gokce was released under judicial control measures on Wednesday, said his employer, opposition Halk TV.

The disinformation law partly targets those who spread what authorities decree to be false information online about Turkey's security to "create fear and disturb public order", which Ankara says is needed to protect the public.

The court decision to release Sardan came two days ahead of the Turkish Constitutional Court's scheduled review of the law. REUTERS

