Turkey has prepared plans for possible migrant flow from Iran, minister says

ISTANBUL, March 4 - Turkey has drawn up plans to deal with a potential inflow of people fleeing the war in neighbouring Iran, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said on Wednesday, with preparations including possible buffer zones along the frontier and tent camps.

There was currently no unusual movement at the three border gates along the Iran-Turkey border, Ciftci added.

Speaking in Ankara, Ciftci said three contingency plans had been drawn up by authorities: managing any potential migrant flow on the Iranian side of the border; creating buffer zones along the frontier if movement cannot be stopped; and letting people into Turkey under controlled conditions.

He added that Turkey had prepared initial capacity to host up to 90,000 people in the event of a sudden inflow, including tent camps and temporary accommodation sites.

On Monday, a Reuters witness saw hundreds of Iranians crossing the border into Turkey. Others were reportedly waiting to cross. Ciftci said authorities had been informed that Iran was restricting its own citizens from leaving the country, while allowing Turkish nationals and third-country citizens to exit.

According to data provided by the minister, some 5,010 people entered Turkey between March 1 and 3, while 5,495 people exited. REUTERS