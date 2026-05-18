Turkey has potential to influence Ukraine, Iran wars, German minister says

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May 18 - Turkey can exert influence over the wars in Ukraine and Iran, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday, adding the European Union and Ankara should strengthen strategic ties.

"Turkey has the potential to exert considerable influence on these trouble spots, not only because of its geographical proximity, but also because of its enormous political and economic significance," Wadephul told reporters at a press conference with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Berlin.

It was desirable to keep strengthening strategic relations between Turkey and the European Union, he added, with Germany advocating that Turkey be considered in the development of the EU's defence and industrial policies.

"If Turkey wishes to join the European Union, it will find a friendly and reliable partner in Germany," Wadephul said. However, in order to join the union, Turkey must meet all the criteria, he added. REUTERS