Turkey finds more survivors but hopes dwindle a week after quake

KAHRAMANMARAS - Rescuers in Turkey pulled out several people alive from collapsed buildings on Monday and were digging to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter from a single family, a week after the country’s worst earthquake in modern history.

With hopes of finding many more survivors in the rubble fast fading, the combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria from last Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake rose above 37,000 and looked set to keep increasing.

The rescue phase is “coming to a close”, with the focus now switching to providing shelter, food and schooling, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday.

But as he was speaking, teams in south-eastern Turkey plucked more people from the rubble. Officials said a young girl named Miray was rescued in Adiyaman 178 hours after the earthquake, and a 35-year-old woman was also rescued in the same city.

A woman named Naide Umay was carried alive from a mess of crumbled masonry and twisted steel rods in Antakya, a video shared online by the mayor of Istanbul showed. Workers clapped as she was put in an ambulance.

Broadcaster Haberturk reported that another woman and two children were rescued in Antakya, while CNN Turk reported that a woman was found and brought out from the rubble in southern Gaziantep province.

Three generations trapped

Rescue workers in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras said they had contact with a grandmother, mother and baby trapped in one room in a three-storey building, with a fourth person possibly in another room.

Rescuers, including those from a Spanish team and the Turkish police and army, said they were trying to break a wall to reach the survivors but a column was delaying them. One rescue worker said the women were 3m below ground.

“They are still alive and they’re in very good condition. We are doing our best to get them and I have a very strong feeling we are going to get them,” said Ms Burcu Baldauf, head of the Turkish voluntary healthcare team.

“It’s already a miracle. After seven days, they are there with no water, no food and in good condition,” she said.

The deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939 has killed 31,643 people there and forced the evacuation of 160,000 from the quake zone, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said.

More than 4,300 people were reported dead and 7,600 injured in north-west Syria as at Sunday, said a UN agency. Combined with the toll reported from government-held parts of the country, it takes the number of people reported killed in Syria to more than 5,714.

The quake is now the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century, behind the 2005 tremor that killed at least 73,000 in Pakistan.