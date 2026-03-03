Turkey eyes lifting U.S. CAATSA sanctions before U.S. midterms

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during an interview with Reuters at the 23rd edition of the annual Doha Forum, in Doha, Qatar, December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

ANKARA, March 3 - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said work was underway with the United States to lift sanctions imposed on Ankara before the U.S. midterm elections in November, but added Israel was opposed to the potential move.

In 2020, Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on fellow NATO member Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet programme, a move Turkey called unjust and illegal.

The sides are seeking a workaround to lift sanctions and allow Ankara to buy the jets. Little progress has been made even though U.S. President Donald Trump has good ties with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, raising hopes in Turkey that a solution can be found this year.

Asked during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner on Tuesday with members of Turkish media if Israel - which Turkey has criticised fiercely over its assault on Gaza - opposed the U.S. lifting the sanctions, Fidan said Israel did not want regional countries to obtain certain capabilities.

"That is the mode they are in now. Let's see, these battles will continue. Everyone will play the cards in their hands somehow," he said, according to a transcript of his comments on Wednesday.

"Work is underway to obtain a result on CAATSA before the midterms. We have taken the political steps. We'll see," Fidan added.

Fidan's comments come as the United States and Israel are at war with Iran, Turkey's neighbour. Ankara has condemned the U.S. and Israeli offensive against Tehran. REUTERS