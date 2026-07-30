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Turkey detains another opposition mayor among dozens of suspects in crackdown

ANKARA, July 30 - Turkish police detained the opposition mayor of Ankara's Etimesgut district and 51 other suspects on Thursday in a graft investigation, the Interior Ministry said.

• Mayor Erdal Besikcioglu was among 37 municipality employees detained after police raided the municipality in western Ankara. Detention warrants were issued for a total 55 suspects, including 18 company officials, the ministry said. Three suspects were still being sought.

• It was the latest step in an unprecedented legal crackdown on municipalities run by the main opposition to President Tayyip Erdogan.

• The ministry said the investigation encompasses charges including membership of a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, extortion, fraud in public procurement and misuse of office.

• On Wednesday, police detained the opposition mayor of Istanbul district Uskudar, along with five others, over alleged irregularities in building and occupancy permits.

• The opposition has rejected a wave of accusations since 2024 and says the investigations are politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is independent. REUTERS