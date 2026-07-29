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Turkey detains another opposition district mayor, others as crackdown expands

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ISTANBUL, July 29 - Turkish authorities detained an opposition Istanbul district mayor and five others on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in building and occupancy permits, broadcaster NTV reported.

• Latest step in unprecedented legal crackdown on municipalities run by the main party opposing President Tayyip Erdogan.

• Uskudar municipality Mayor Sinem Dedetas detained, as well as district deputy mayor, secretary, an architect, a business agent and a contractor, NTV said.

• Police raids conducted simultaneously at eleven addresses in Istanbul, digital materials seized from suspects.

• Municipality allegedly coordinated the approval of building permits through a system in which contractors were required to sign consultancy contracts in order to obtain permits, NTV reported.

• The opposition has rejected wave of allegations since 2024 and says the investigations are politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is independent. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.