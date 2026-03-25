Turkey relaying messages between Iran and US, says ruling party official

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The vice-chair of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's (pictured) ruling party said the country "is playing a role passing messages" between Iran and the US.

– Turkey “is playing a role passing messages” between Iran and the US to encourage de-escalation and direct negotiations, Mr Harun Armagan, vice-chair of foreign affairs for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, told Reuters on March 25 .

He did not elaborate on the messages but said they were also being conveyed to Gulf nations, which have been caught up in the widening regional war sparked by the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

Iran’s military on March 25 rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the US was in negotiations to end the war.

NATO member Turkey had sought to mediate US-Iran talks before the attacks began nearly a month ago and has repeatedly called for an immediate halt to hostilities. Mr Erdogan has said it would continue working with all its resources to secure peace.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Ankara was conveying “friendly” advice to Tehran to avoid widening the war, and that he was also in touch with Washington to understand where both sides stood.

On March 22 , a Turkish diplomatic source said Mr Fidan had spoken with US officials and also with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, among others, to discuss possible steps to end the war.

Three Iranian missiles bound for neighbouring Turkey have been downed by NATO air defences since the war began. REUTERS