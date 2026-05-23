Turkey captures 10 Islamic State militants in Syria, sources say

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ISTANBUL, May 23 - The Turkish intelligence agency MIT captured 10 suspected Islamic State militants in Syria and brought them back to Turkey, the Anadolu news agency on Saturday cited security sources as saying.

• The sources said the suspects caught in the operation, carried out in coordination with Syrian intelligence, were linked to past attacks in Turkey.

• One of the suspects - all of whom are of Turkish origin - had connections to the perpetrators of a 2015 bomb attack at Ankara train station in which more than 100 people were killed, state-owned Anadolu reported.

• The sources said another of those detained had served as the group’s intelligence chief responsible for Turkey.

• The suspects are accused of taking part in armed training, propaganda work and planning or supporting attacks, the sources added. REUTERS