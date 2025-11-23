Tunisians escalate protests against Saied, demanding return of democracy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TUNIS - Thousands of Tunisians marched in the capital on Saturday in a protest against “injustice and repression”, accusing President Kais Saied of cementing one-man rule by using the judiciary and police.

The protest was the latest in a wave that has swept Tunisia involving journalists, doctors, banks and public transport systems. Thousands have also demanded the closure of a chemical plant on environmental grounds.

The protesters dressed in black to express anger and grief over what they called Tunisia’s transformation into an "open-air prison". They raised banners reading "Enough repression", "No fear, no terror, the streets belong to the people".

The rally brought together activists, NGOs and fragmented parties from across the spectrum in a rare display of unity in opposition to Saied.

It underscores Tunisia’s severe political and economic crisis and poses a major challenge to Saied, who seized power in 2021 and started ruling by decree.

The protesters chanted slogans saying "We are suffocating!", "Enough of tyranny!" and "The people want the fall of the regime!".

"Saied has turned the country into an open prison, we will never give up," Ezzedine Hazgui, father of jailed politician Jawhar Ben Mbark, told Reuters.

Opposition parties, civil society groups and journalists all accuse Saied of using the judiciary and police to stifle criticism.

Last month, three prominent civil rights groups announced that the authorities had suspended their activities over alleged foreign funding.

Amnesty International has said the crackdown on rights groups has reached critical levels with arbitrary arrests, detentions, asset freezes, banking restrictions and suspensions targeting 14 NGOs.

Opponents say Saied has destroyed the independence of the judiciary. In 2022 he dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council and sacked dozens of judges — moves that opposition groups and rights advocates condemned as a coup.

Most opposition leaders and dozens of critics are in prison.

Saied denies having become a dictator or using the judiciary against opponents, saying he is cleansing Tunisia of “traitors”. REUTERS