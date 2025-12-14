Tunisian opposition joins forces in protest against President Saied

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TUNIS, Dec 13 - Activists and opposition figures from across Tunisia's political spectrum took to the streets on Saturday in a rare show of unity against President Kais Saied, demanding an ‍end ​to one-man rule and the restoration of democracy.

The protest followed ‍three weeks of demonstrations and underscored growing momentum among opposition groups and civil society against what they ​describe as ​Saied’s unprecedented crackdown on critics.

Hundreds marched through the capital carrying portraits of jailed politicians, journalists and activists, turning the protests into a weekly showdown between Saied and his opponents.

Rights groups ‍say Saied has eroded freedoms and turned Tunisia into an "open-air prison" since taking extraordinary powers ​in 2021 and ruling by decree. ⁠Saied rejects the accusations, saying he is cleansing the country of traitors and a corrupt elite.

The breadth of participation on Saturday from across different political currents marked a shift from previous years, when political fragmentation blunted the ​opposition's ability to mobilise.

"Today, all opposition is in prison. The machine of dictatorship has spared no one, so ‌unity in the streets has become a ​necessity, no longer a choice," protester Noura Amaira told Reuters.

Rights groups accuse Saied of using the judiciary and police to stifle criticism. Saied denies becoming a dictator or using the judiciary against opponents.

A court on Friday sentenced prominent opposition figure Abir Moussi to 12 years in prison, in what rights groups say is another step towards entrenching Saied's one-man rule.

Last month, an appeals court ‍handed jail terms of up to 45 years to dozens of opposition leaders, business ​figures and lawyers on charges of conspiracy to overthrow Saied.

Police last week arrested opposition figures Chaima Issa, Ayachi ​Hammami and Nejib Chebbi in the same case, sparking a wave ‌of criticism from local and international rights groups.

Also last month, three civil rights groups said authorities had suspended their activities over alleged ‌foreign funding. REUTERS