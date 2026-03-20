Tunisia jails prominent migrant rights activist Saadia Mosbah to 8 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TUNIS, March 19 - A Tunisian court on Thursday sentenced Saadia Mosbah, a prominent migrant rights and anti-racist activist, to eight years in prison, in a ruling that highlights what critics described as an escalating crackdown on civil society and independent voices.

"The verdict is a major shock, and it is part of a broader effort to dismantle civil society groups and shift responsibility for the state’s failure to address the migrant issue onto these groups," Mosbah’s lawyer, Hela Ben Salem, told Reuters.

Authorities last year ordered the suspension of the activities against prominent civil society groups such as the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights and the Association of Democratic Women, both known for defending civil liberties, citing financial audits related to foreign funding.

Mosbah faced charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment. Her defense team said it plans to appeal the ruling. Authorities did not immediately comment.

Mosbah has been detained since May 2024, alongside several other activists detained in a government crackdown on groups aiding migrants.

The case comes as Tunisia faces pressure over increased migration flows from across Africa in recent years, with the country becoming a key transit point for migrants seeking to reach Europe in recent years.

In response, authorities have tightened security measures and introduced stricter legal controls aimed at combating irregular migration networks. Thousands of migrants from African countries were deported to their home countries.

Rights groups warned that these measures risk further restricting humanitarian efforts and curtailing the space for independent advocacy in Tunisia. REUTERS