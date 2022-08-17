Truss again leads Sunak by 32 points in latest survey of UK Tory members

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Ms Liz Truss led Mr Rishi Sunak by 32 points in the latest survey of Britain's Tory members by the ConservativeHome website, suggesting she remains on track to win the race to succeed Mr Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Some 60 per cent of the 961 Tory members polled by the influential website said they favoured Ms Truss to become the Conservative Party's new leader, while just 28 per cent backed Mr Sunak, ConservativeHome said on Wednesday (Aug 17).

The result is similar to the last ConservativeHome poll of Tory members on Aug 4, when Ms Truss also enjoyed a 32-point lead.

Ms Truss has enjoyed large leads over Mr Sunak in a succession of polls and surveys since the contest was narrowed down to two candidates last month.

With Mr Sunak showing little sign of making inroads, she is the hot favourite to become the party's - and the country's - next leader.

The result is due on Sept 5, with the winner taking over from Mr Johnson the following day.

ConservativeHome found that just 9 per cent of those surveyed remain undecided.

Some 60 per cent said they had already voted, while 40 per cent haven't.

Although surveying Tory members is notoriously difficult, ConservativeHome polls have previously produced similar results to YouGov polling.