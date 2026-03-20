Trump's push for Greenland hangs over Danish election

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U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Dover, Delaware, folllowing a dignified transfer ceremony, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

COPENHAGEN, March 20 - Denmark will hold a national election on Tuesday as it grapples with U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize Greenland, a semi-autonomous Arctic island of 57,000 people that has been under Danish rule for centuries.

Following is a timeline of the saga:

2019

In a surprise announcement during his first term in office, Trump proposes to buy Greenland from Denmark but Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls it "absurd".

Trump scraps a planned visit to Denmark, calling Frederiksen's statement "nasty".

JANUARY 2025

Two weeks before taking office, Trump says he will not rule out using military or economic force to take control of Greenland.

His eldest son, Donald Jr., travels to Greenland and says the population "will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation".

MARCH 2025

Greenland's election winner, the Demokraatit party, pledges to strengthen ties with Denmark.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance says Denmark is not doing a very good job keeping Greenland safe.

DECEMBER 2025

Trump appoints Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry special envoy to "lead the charge" for Greenland.

JANUARY 4-6, 2026

After seizing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Trump tells media that "we do need Greenland", and the White House says the president is weighing options including a potential use of military force.

JANUARY 9

"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," Trump tells reporters.

JANUARY 14-15

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and her Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen meet Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stating that Danish and Greenlandic sovereignty cannot be subject to negotiation.

Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands send troops to Greenland to convey a message of support and deterrence.

The White House warns that sending European troops to Greenland would not affect Trump's thinking.

JANUARY 17-19

Trump vows to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland, hitting stocks and weakening the dollar.

EU leaders warn of a "dangerous downward spiral".

JANUARY 21

Speaking at Davos, Trump abruptly backs down from his tariff threat, rules out the use of force and suggests a deal to end the dispute is in sight.

Trump says he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have "formed the framework of a future deal".

Stock markets recover and the price of oil falls as investors take heart.

A source tells Reuters that Rutte and Trump agreed on further talks between the U.S., Denmark and Greenland on updating a 1951 agreement governing U.S. military access.

JANUARY 28

Formal diplomatic talks begin between the United States, Greenland and Denmark.

FEBRUARY 11

NATO launches a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of efforts to defuse tensions.

FEBRUARY 21-22

Trump says a U.S. hospital ship is "on the way" to Greenland "to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there". Greenland's prime minister says "no thanks" to the vessel.

FEBRUARY 26

Frederiksen calls a parliamentary election in Denmark for March 24. REUTERS