News analysis

Trump’s Greenland tariff threats: What options do European countries have?

A march protesting President Donald TrumpÕs threats regarding Greenland in the territoryÕs city of Nuuk, Jan. 17, 2026. European Union ambassadors held an emergency meeting on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, regarding TrumpÕs threat of punishing tariffs if he does not get his way over acquiring Greenland, and leaders from across the 27-nation bloc will meet in Brussels later this week. (Juliette Pavy/The New York Times)

A march protesting against President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland in the territory's city of Nuuk, on Jan 17.

PHOTO: JULIETTE PAVY/NYTIMES

Jonathan Eyal

BRUSSELS European Union leaders are convening an extraordinary emergency summit in the “coming days” to agree on a joint response to US President Donald Trump’s latest threatened tariffs on eight European countries in a dispute over the possession of Greenland, the Arctic island ruled by Denmark.

“Together we stand firm in our commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark,” Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, posted in a message on social media.

