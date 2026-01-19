Trump’s Greenland tariff threats: What options do European countries have?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A march protesting against President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland in the territory's city of Nuuk, on Jan 17.

– European Union leaders are convening an extraordinary emergency summit in the “coming days” to agree on a joint response to US President Donald Trump’s latest threatened tariffs on eight European countries in a dispute over the possession of Greenland, the Arctic island ruled by Denmark.

“Together we stand firm in our commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark,” Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, posted in a message on social media.