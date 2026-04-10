Trump weighs pulling some US troops from Europe amid NATO strains, official says

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. soldier walks in front of an armoured vehicle during \"Balkan Sentinel - 25\" military drill, an exercise involving personnel and equipment from the Bulgarian Land Forces and Air Force, formations from the NATO Multinational Battle Group with Italy, and a mechanized platoon from the Romanian Land Forces, in Koren, Bulgaria, June 9, 2025. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 9 - U.S. President Donald Trump, upset at NATO allies' failure to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and angry that his plans to acquire Greenland have not advanced, has discussed with advisers the option of removing some U.S. troops from Europe, a senior White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

No decision has been made, and the White House has not directed the Pentagon to draw up concrete plans for a troop reduction on the continent, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But the discussions alone underscore how sharply relations between Washington and its European NATO allies have deteriorated in recent months. They also suggest that a visit to the White House on Wednesday by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte failed to significantly improve transatlantic relations, which are arguably at their lowest point since NATO's 1949 founding.

The White House has publicly said that Trump has considered withdrawing from the alliance altogether. Removing troops from Europe would allow Trump to dramatically lessen Washington's security commitments on the continent, without formally withdrawing, a move that would test constitutional law.

The U.S. currently has more than 80,000 troops in Europe and has played a central role in Europe's security architecture since World War Two. More than 30,000 of those troops are located in Germany, with sizeable numbers also stationed in Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The official did not say which countries could be affected or how many troops might ultimately be withdrawn if Trump decides to move forward with the idea.

Asked for comment, a NATO spokesperson referred Reuters to Rutte's interview with CNN on Wednesday.

In that interview, Rutte said that he understood Trump's frustrations with the alliance, but that the "large majority of European nations" had been helpful to Washington's war effort in Iran.

Following Rutte's meeting with Trump, the secretary-general told European governments that Trump wants concrete commitments to help secure the Strait of Hormuz within days, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday.

ALLIANCE IN CRISIS

While Trump has long had a tumultuous relationship with NATO - for years accusing European capitals of skimping on defense spending - the last three months have been particularly rocky.

In January, Trump provoked a transatlantic crisis when he renewed longstanding threats to annex Greenland, an overseas territory of Denmark. Since the war with Iran broke out on February 28, he has expressed deep frustration that NATO allies have not offered to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies that has remained largely closed despite a fragile ceasefire announced this week.

NATO diplomats have previously said the U.S. has not made clear if it expects any mission in the Strait of Hormuz to start during or after the conflict, and they have also said the U.S. has not specified what particular capabilities it expects of each NATO country.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that senior administration officials were discussing moving troops stationed in Europe out of countries whose leaders had been critical of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and into European countries whose leaders had been more supportive.

The White House official told Reuters that Trump was specifically discussing bringing troops back to the U.S., rather than moving them to different foreign countries.

The official said Trump was particularly irked about what he perceives as Europe's attempts to brush off his attempts to acquire Greenland.

After meeting with Rutte in Switzerland in January, Trump had suggested a deal was in sight to end the dispute over the Danish territory. No such agreement has come to fruition.

"He asked NATO specifically to come up with a plan when we were in Davos, and they're sort of not taking it seriously," the official said. REUTERS