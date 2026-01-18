Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland

US President Donald Trump put initial 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland from Feb 1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Trump threatens rising tariffs on European allies from Feb 1, increasing to 25% by June, until the US can buy Greenland.
  • Trump claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral deposits are vital to US security, not ruling out using force to acquire it.
  • European nations sent military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's request, leading to protests against Trump's demands for the island.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Jan 17 vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, escalating a row over the future of Denmark's vast Arctic island.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said additional 10 per cent import tariffs would take effect on Feb 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Britain - all already subject to tariffs imposed by Mr Trump.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal was reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Mr Trump wrote.

The president has repeatedly said Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and large mineral deposits, and

has not ruled out using force

to take it.

European nations this week

sent military personnel to the island

at Denmark’s request.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” Mr Trump wrote.

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades,” he said.

Protesters in Denmark and Greenland

demonstrated on Jan 17

against Mr Trump’s demands and called for it to be left to determine its own future.

Prominent European Union countries have backed Denmark, warning that the US military seizure of a territory in NATO could

collapse the military alliance

that Washington leads.

Britain has also given its support. REUTERS

