Trump, Vance not ‘meddling’ in Hungary vote, says US envoy to EU

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The ambassador pushed back at the charge that the visit by Mr J.D. Vance (above) amounted to interference.

BRUSSELS - Donald Trump’s ambassador to the EU denied in an AFP interview on April 9 that the US leader or his vice-president were “meddling” in Hungary’s election by endorsing nationalist incumbent Viktor Orban.

Speaking two days after J.D. Vance travelled to Budapest to stump with Orban, US envoy Andrew Puzder noted that both Mr Trump and his vice-president had “been very vocal on their support” for the Hungarian prime minister.

Mr Trump last month pledged his “complete and total” support for Mr Orban’s bid to secure a fifth term on April 12.

But the ambassador pushed back at the charge that the visit by Mr Vance – who railed against Brussels “bureaucrats” he accused of pushing for Mr Orban’s ouster – amounted to interference.

“I do not believe that what the vice-president or the president did was meddling in the Hungarian election,” Mr Puzder said, adding of Mr Vance: “I think he was careful not to be coercive, or make economic threats, or do the kinds of things that could be coercive.”

The EU leader with the closest ties to both Mr Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Orban faces an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule in the vote.

His conservative rival Peter Magyar – well ahead in the polls with three days to go – warned ahead of Mr Vance’s visit against any US attempt to tip the scales, while also pushing back at the narrative casting him as the candidate of Brussels.

“No foreign country may interfere in Hungarian elections,” he wrote on X on April 14, adding: “Hungarian history is not written in Washington, Moscow, or Brussels.”

Mr Trump’s administration has embraced as part of its national security strategy the promotion of hard-right forces in Europe – casting migration and “woke” values as a “civilisational” threat to the Old Continent.

Pressed on why Washington has swung in so hard behind Mr Orban when his conservative challenger Mr Magyar espouses many of the same policy positions – particularly on Ukraine – Mr Puzder suggested it came down to a tougher line on migration and “family values.”

“I think on immigration, he’s been very consistent that his position is much closer to the president’s,” he said of Mr Orban.

Ultimately, Mr Puzder said, Mr Trump “feels that Prime Minister Orban is a good ally”.

Mr Orban’s warm relationship with the United States – whose top diplomat Marco Rubio also visited in February to boost his re-election bid – stands in stark contrast to his fraught relations with EU partners.

Since coming to power, the Hungarian nationalist has increasingly locked horns with Brussels, which accuses him of quashing dissent and eroding the rule of law, and has frozen billions of euros in funding.

The closest ally in the bloc to Putin’s Russia, Mr Orban has defied consensus on Ukraine, stymying sanctions and blocking billions of euros in aid for Kyiv’s war effort.

Raising the stakes in the run-up to the vote on April 12, the European Commission demanded an explanation from Hungary over media reports it had been feeding Moscow “direct-line” access to strategic EU information. AFP



