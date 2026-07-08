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Trump told NATO leaders he wants to keep US in alliance, source says

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a family photo during the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ANKARA, July 8 - President Donald Trump told NATO allies he wanted to keep the United States in the alliance at a leaders' meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Inside the closed summit meeting, he also said the U.S. was prepared to continue selling weapons to allies no matter how they were put to use, the source said, requesting anonymity.

The source quoted Trump as having told NATO leaders: "We want to remain with you".

The White House did not immediately comment on Trump's remarks at the meeting.

Trump did not repeat his criticism of NATO ally Spain nor his announcement of the termination of an interim ceasefire deal with Iran during the meeting, the source said. Nor did he mention the issue of Greenland, which has sown friction within the bloc, the source added.

The U.S. leader had earlier ordered a halt to trade with Spain over defence spending and the war in Iran. REUTERS