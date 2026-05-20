Trump to attend G7 summit in France, Axios reports

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U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a family photo session during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool

May 19 - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the G7 leaders' meeting in France in June to speak about artificial intelligence, trade and crime-fighting, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

Trump wants to speak about linking U.S. aid with trade, promoting the adoption of U.S.-developed artificial intelligence tools, and reducing China's hold over critical mineral supply chains, among other topics, Axios said.

France is the host of this year's G7, with a leaders' summit in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains at the foot of the French Alps scheduled for June 15-17.

Trump's relationship with many G7 members has grown increasingly strained over his war with Iran among other issues. REUTERS